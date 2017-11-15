Illegal Alien Accused of Brutally Murdering New York Socialite

NEW YORK CITY, New York — An illegal alien has been charged with the brutal, violent murder of a New York socialite.

Esdras Marroquin Gomez, a 32-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was arraigned this week on murder charges for the death of Westchester, New York socialite Lois Colley, according to the New York Post.

Colley was found murdered at her 300-acre estate, Windswept Farm, after Gomez allegedly arrived at the residence and spoke with Colley, possibly about money, Westchester District Attorney Anthony Scarpino told the media.

Gomez allegedly attacked Colley with a fire extinguisher and a wine bottle, bludgeoning her in a room off the estate’s kitchen. Scarpino said police found the fire extinguisher allegedly used by Gomez to beat Colley wrapped in plastic in a pond on the estate.

Eugene Colley, Lois’ husband, called police on Nov. 9, 2015, after a caretaker discovered the woman’s dead body.

Police say after the attack, Gomez fled the U.S. to Guatemala before illegally sneaking into Mexico. There, officials deported him back to Guatemala, but U.S. law enforcement stopped Gomez in Miami, arresting and charging him with the murder.