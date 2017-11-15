Ivanka Slams Roy Moore over Allegations, Does Not Call on Him to Withdraw

First daughter Ivanka Trump addressed the allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore on Wednesday, claiming she has “no reason to doubt” the accounts of women who have accused him of sexually predatory behavior.

“There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children,” Ivanka told The Associated Press. “I’ve yet to see a valid explanation and I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts.

Ivanka’s comments come amid a slur of allegations of sexual predation against Moore originally published by The Washington Post, which recently endorsed Moore’s opposing candidate Doug Jones.

The first allegation, which dates back to 1979, was a woman who claims that a 32-year-old Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was just 14. On Monday, another woman came forward claiming Moore sexually assaulted her when she was a 16-year old waitress back in 1977.

Moore has vehemently denied all the allegations and has refused to drop out the race.

“We’ve said this before and we’ll say it again: Judge Moore is an innocent man and has never had any sexual misconduct with anyone,” his campaign said on Monday.

However, unlike a number of Republican politicians and the Republican National Committee, Ivanka did not call on Moore to drop out the race.

President Donald Trump, who endorsed Moore for the seat after initially backing the establishment-backed candidate Luther Strange in the primary election, has yet to comment on the allegations.

A poll conducted by Fox News and Strategy Research on Tuesday gave Moore a six-point lead over Jones, by a 49-to-43 percent margin, whilst eight percent of voters remain undecided.

