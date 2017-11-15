Mitch McConnell: Roy Moore Will Face Ethics Committee Investigation If He Wins Senate Race

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told attendees at a Wall Street Journal event on Tuesday that if Judge Roy Moore wins the Alabama Senate race in December, he will face a Senate ethics committee investigation.

McConnell argued, “I think it’s safe to say that if he were to be sworn in, he would immediately be in a process before the Senate Ethics Committee. He would be sworn in and be asked to testify under oath as well, and it would be a rather unusual beginning.”

The Washington Post released an article last week that alleged that Moore engaged in sexual misconduct with a 14-year old and pursued romantic relationships with other teenage girls decades ago.

The Senate Majority Leader argued that Attorney General Jeff Sessions could serve as a suitable replacement to Roy Moore for the Alabama Senate seat.

“The Alabamian who would fit that standard would be the attorney general,” Mr. McConnell contended. “He’s totally well known and extremely popular in Alabama.”

McConnell also suggested that a write-in candidate could serve as another option. McConnell said, “I’d like to save the seat, and it’s a heck of a dilemma when you’ve got a completely unacceptable candidate bearing the label of your party within a month of the election.”

Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Mitt Romney, and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) called for Roy Moore to drop out of the race.

The Republican National Committee (RNC), as well as the Republican National Senatorial Committee (NRSC), cut fundraising support for Roy Moore.

Despite the allegations levied against him, Roy Moore leads over his Democrat opponent, Doug Jones, in a poll released on Tuesday. Moore has a six-point advantage over Jones by a 49-43 margin, while eight percent of Alabama voters remain undecided.