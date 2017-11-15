Rep. Mo Brooks: ‘I Will Vote for Roy Moore’ Because ‘Democrats Will Do Great Damage to Our Country’

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) said he will be voting in the Alabama special election next month for Judge Roy Moore, the man who beat him in the primary, because it is important to have conservatives in Congress.

“America faces huge challenges that are vastly more important than contested sexual allegations from four decades ago,” Brooks told AL.com in a text message.

“Who will vote in America’s best interests on Supreme Court justices, deficit and debt, economic growth, border security, national defense, and the like? Socialist Democrat Doug Jones will vote wrong. Roy Moore will vote right. Hence, I will vote for Roy Moore.”

“There are millions of people in America who would lie in a heartbeat if it meant adding another Democrat to the Senate,” Brooks said in the text message.

Brooks and other conservatives on Capitol Hill are being sought out by reporters to find out whether they support Moore following recent allegations by several women that he made sexual advances toward them while they were teenagers four decades ago.

Moore has denied the allegations and has vowed to stay in the race.

“Alabamians will not be fooled by this #InsideHitJob. Mitch McConnell’s days as Majority Leader are coming to an end very soon. The fight has just begun,” Moore tweeted on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Brooks was chased down by an ABC News reporter who asked him about Moore and the accusations made about him.

“Do you believe Roy Moore over the women?” the reporter asked.

“I believe that the Democrats will do great damage to our country,” Brooks said.

Moore is running against Democrat Doug Jones in the special election to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.