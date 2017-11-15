Roy Moore Lawyer Raises Questions About Accuser Account, Wants Yearbook for Handwriting Analysis

HOOVER, Alabama — Wednesday at a press conference in front of the Alabama Republican Party headquarters, Phillip L. Jauregui, a Birmingham lawyer representing former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore’s U.S. Senate campaign, questioned the account of one of the women that had accused Moore of past sexual misconduct.

In his statement, he also called on that accuser, Beverly Young Nelson, to turn over a high school yearbook allegedly signed by Moore, which she offered as evidence to substantiate her claim that Moore sought a sexual relationship with her at age 16, for a handwriting expert to review.

The point of contention Jauregui made of Nelson’s account was that she was incorrect about having no contact with Moore after the time she maintained her allegations took place.

“As it turns out, in 1999 Ms. Nelson filed a divorce action against her then-husband, Mr. Harris,” Jauregui said. “Guess who that case was before? It was filed in Etowah County and the judge assigned was Roy S. Moore, circuit judge of Etowah County. There was contact.”

On the issue of the yearbook signature, Jauregui said Moore did not sign it and argued the signature was not consistent with Moore’s handwriting.

He also said the postscript on the signature, D.A., was not for “district attorney,” as some have suggested. Instead, it was for Delver Adams, who Jauregui said often would initial Moore’s court filings while circuit judge in Etowah County, AL.

Jauregui explained that the yearbook signature, which was offered at a press conference Nelson gave earlier in the week with her attorney Gloria Allred, could not be appropriately analyzed without the original.

“Release the yearbook so that we can determine is it genuine, or is it a fraud,” Jauregui said.

Here are the 2 signatures in question… pic.twitter.com/w1msyOClYc — Bob Grip (@Bob_Grip) November 15, 2017

