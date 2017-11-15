Sen. Ron Johnson Opposes Senate Tax Reform BIll

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) announced on Wednesday that he will oppose the Senate Republican tax plan.

Sen. Johnson told the Wall Street Journal, “If they can pass it without me, let them. I’m not going to vote for this tax package.”

According to reports, Johnson does not like the Senate tax plans’ treatment of “pass-through” businesses. Johnson added, “We’re moving in the wrong direction.”

Republicans have a narrow path to passing tax reform. With a 52-seat majority in the Senate, Republicans can only afford to lose two votes and have Vice President Mike Pence break the tie in the upper chamber. The Senate recently included a repeal of Obamacare’s individual mandate in the legislation to allow for an additional $300 billion in tax cuts. Republicans also expanded the child tax credit in the Senate version of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Republicans remain desperate to pass a significant piece of legislation after failing to repeal Obamacare twice in the Senate.

The House plans to vote on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Thursday. President Donald Trump will visit House Republicans on Thursday to discuss the need to pass the tax reform package to create jobs and bolster economic growth.

Unlike the Senate, pundits expect the House to pass the tax reform legislation.

House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX) told reporters that he’s confident that the House tax reform bill has enough votes to pass through the lower chamber.

“We don’t anticipate major changes. A lot of the work’s been done,” Brady said.