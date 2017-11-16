The Adventures of Creepy Joe Biden: Serial Young Girl-Toucher

by John Nolte16 Nov 20170

As I wrote on Wednesday, the biggest media hoax going right now is this sudden contrition over the shielding of Bill Clinton for 25 years against numerous allegations that ranged from sexual harassment to flat-out rape.

There are two reasons we know this is just another fake news wave of media BS. The first is that this very same media is right now shielding Democrat Senator Bob Menendez from the allegations he had sex with underage prostitutes. The second is creepy Joe Biden, the serial young girl-toucher.

For just one moment set aside your personal political beliefs and imagine the media reaction if President Trump, or any Republican, was photographed doing this:

The reason Biden is allowed to get away with wildly inappropriate behavior involving young, and even underage girls (as you will see below), is because, duh, he is a Democrat and is therefore allowed to do so whatever he wants with young girls.

Also a factor is that our corrupt media sees Biden as their best chance to bring back the glory of the Obama-era by defeating Trump in 2020. And as we have seen with Ted Kennedy and Bill Clinton, and are seeing right now with Bob Menendez, when it comes to the media’s Cause, women and girls are expendable.

Anyway, the good news is that the media will never get away with covering up Biden’s disgustingly creepy behavior, not in this age of New Media. And if Creepy Joe does decide to run in 2020, the political ads using these videos and photos will be the stuff of legend.

With thanks to Richard Armande Mills and Ace of Spades, who did a great job compiling these, I present to you…

The Adventures of Creepy Joe Biden: Serial Young Girl-Toucher.

 

