Alabama GOP on Roy Moore: ‘Alabamians Will Be the Ultimate Jury in This Election — Not the Media or Those From Afar’

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — On Thursday, the Alabama Republican Party issued a statement pledging its support for embattled former State Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, its nominee for U.S. Senate in the special election to be held on December 12.

According to Alabama Republican Party chairwoman Terry Lathan, the party’s steering committee, made up of 21 members, had met a night earlier “to discuss the events and circumstances regarding the December 12 U.S. Senate race.”

advertisement

The result of that meeting was the determination Moore would continue to have the party’s support as the nominee, and that was reflected in Lathan’s statement.

“The ALGOP Steering Committee supports Judge Roy Moore as our nominee and trusts the voters as they make the ultimate decision in this crucial race,” she said in the statement. “Judge Moore has vehemently denied the allegations made against him. He deserves to be presumed innocent of the accusations unless proven otherwise. He will continue to take his case straight to the people of Alabama.”

She added Alabama voters would be “the ultimate jury” and “not the media or those from afar.”

“There is a sharp policy contrast between Judge Moore, a conservative Republican who supports President Trump, and the liberal Democrat who will fight and thwart the agenda of our president. We trust the Alabama voters in this election to have our beloved state and nation’s best interest at heart. Alabamians will be the ultimate jury in this election- not the media or those from afar.”

Some members attended the Alabama GOP steering committee’s meeting in person at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Hoover, AL and others participated by conference call. Sources with knowledge of that meeting told Breitbart News pressure from Washington, D.C. and the backlash that could ensue if the state Republican Party abandoned Moore were topics that factored in the committee’s ultimate decision.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor