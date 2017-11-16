Alabama Governor: No Change of Election Date

Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey (R-AL) told CNN at the Republican Governors Association meeting being held in Austin, TX the special election for the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by Jeff Sessions would go as scheduled on December 12.

“The election will be December the 12th, and I will cast my ballot,” Ivey said.

advertisement

Some have raised the possibility of having Ivey delay the election given that reports have surfaced about Republican Party nominee former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore had allegedly engaged sexual misconduct in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Ivey, a Republican, has not given Moore her endorsement but said that she intended to vote for him.

More on Gov. Kay Ivey of Alabama: Her spokesman says she'll vote for Roy Moore, but she won't endorse him because of "a practice not to endorse any one in any election." — Alan Blinder (@alanblinder) November 8, 2017

Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones in the December 12 contest that has tightened in recent days in the heavily Republican state, which some have attributed to the allegations aimed at Moore.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor