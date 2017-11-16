Donald Trump Reacts to ‘Al Frankenstein’ Scandal

President Donald Trump reacted to the uncovered photo of Sen. Al Franken groping a woman while she was sleeping.

“The Al Frankenstien (sic) picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Thursday night.

Franken was confronted by journalist Leeann Tweeden, who released the photo of Franken groping her in her sleep during a USO sponsored trip to visit the troops in 2006.

Trump speculated about Franken’s actions away from the camera, suggesting that he may have done worse to the woman when the cameras were off.

“Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps?” he asked.

Tweeden also accused Franken of sticking his tongue into her mouth after demanding that they kiss as part of a rehearsal for a skit performance.

“And to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women,” Trump continued.

The president also reminded followers of Franken’s joke about drugging and raping journalist Lesley Stahl.

Franken raised the Stahl joke in an interview with CNBC’s John Harwood, insisting that he was the “total opposite” of Trump and that he “would be happy” to compare the two incidents.