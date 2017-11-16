Donald Trump to UCLA Basketball Players: ‘You’re Welcome’

President Donald Trump accepted the thanks from three UCLA basketball players after they were released from China for shoplifting.

“To the three UCLA basketball players I say: You’re welcome,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Go out and give a big Thank You to President Xi Jinping of China who made your release possible and, HAVE A GREAT LIFE!”

advertisement

The three basketball players — LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley, and Jalen Hill — specifically thanked Trump Wednesday afternoon for personally intervening in their case and speaking to Chinese President Xi.

Trump also offered some advice to the three players.

“Be careful, there are many pitfalls on the long and winding road of life!” he wrote.

The president signaled disappointment on Wednesday morning after the three athletes returned to the United States, but did not speak to the press.

“Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? he asked. “They were headed for 10 years in jail!”