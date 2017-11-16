Feminist Abortion Advocates Campaigned for Sen. Al Franken: ‘A Leader for Women’

Feminist abortion rights organizations have flattered Sen. Al Franken as a “leader for women.”

Journalist Leeann Tweeden has accused Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) of fondling her breasts while she was asleep and forcing his tongue down her throat without her consent in 2006.

Franken apologized to Tweeden Thursday, stating it was “clearly intended to be funny.”

The feminist organizations that consider themselves to be at the forefront of protecting women’s rights, however, have stumped for Franken and donated to his campaigns.

In 2014, Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards campaigned for Franken in Minnesota.

“I’m so happy to be in Minnesota today on behalf of Sen. Al Franken today and to make sure he goes back to the United States Senate,” Richards says in a campaign video. “Since Al Franken came to Washington, DC, he’s been an extraordinary champion for women and for Planned Parenthood.”

“Al Franken is not just a vote for women, he’s a leader for women,” the abortion giant’s president said.

Following his re-election, Richards said in a statement: “Senator Al Franken has been a strong supporter and advocate for women’s health and women’s rights. We look forward to working with him on important issues, such as health care reform and women’s access to reproductive health care.”

In February 2010, Franken was the keynote speaker at the annual fundraising luncheon held by abortion lobbying group NARAL Pro-Choice America, which marks the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade.

According to the Star Tribune, the Center for Responsive Politics reported at the time that Franken raised more than $81,500 from feminist abortion rights groups for his Senate campaign, “making him the highest recipient of such cash of any congressional candidate.”

As Breitbart News reported in March 2015, Franken joked at abortion political action organization EMILY’s List’s gala, “First of all, I apologize for being a guy.”

Franken praised the group’s president Stephanie Schriock for expanding the group’s membership.

“Admittedly she had some help from Todd Akin and Rush Limbaugh, countless other meatheads around the country, whose view of certain gender issues are somewhat at odds with ours,” Franken added.

Breitbart News reached out to Planned Parenthood, EMILY’s List, and NARAL Pro-Choice America for comments on the accusations against Franken, but received no immediate response.