Franken Worked With Intern’s Rape Victim on Sexual Assault Legislation

Abby Honold contacted Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) about a year ago, hoping he would be interested in sponsoring federal legislation to help rape victims interact more positively with law enforcement.

The University of Minnesota-Twin Cities’s Minnesota Daily reported last month that Honold, a graduate of the school, was working with Franken — the two connecting, the newspaper said, because Honold had been raped by a man who served as an intern in Franken’s office.

The newspaper reported:

Honold reached out to Franken’s office about a year ago. Her rapist had interned for the senator, which she saw as an opening to discuss sexual assault and police training. “I was really happy… they let me sit and talk to them about what I wanted to be different in the world, and an actual piece of legislation came out of it,” Honold said. The language of the federal bill is almost finalized and will likely be introduced in November. The Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault also has a similar Minnesota-specific pilot program underway, Honold said.

The New York Daily News reported in September 2016 that Daniel Drill-Mellum admitted to raping Honold and another woman and was sentenced to six years in prison.

On Thursday, a journalist revealed that Franken had made unwelcome sexual advances during a USO trip in 2006, including Franken posing for a photograph with his hands cupping her breasts while she was sleeping and forcibly kissing her while rehearsing for a skit.

Leeanne Tweeden, an anchor on TalkRadio 790 KABC in Los Angeles, California, tweeted the photo on Thursday.

“I’ve decided it’s time to tell my story,” Tweeden wrote.

Franken has issued two statements since Tweeden came forward, apologizing and saying he would cooperate with any ethics investigation looking into the claim.

“I respect women,” Franken said in the second statement. “I don’t respect men who don’t.”

“And the fact that my own actions have given people a good reason to doubt that makes me feel ashamed, Franken said.