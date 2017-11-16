Judge Declares Mistrial in Public Corruption Trial of Sen. Robert Menendez

NJ.com reported the news shortly after noon eastern time:

A hopelessly deadlocked jury brought an abrupt end to the corruption trial of U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez Thursday with the declaration of a mistrial, after a contentious 11-week courtroom drama that concluded without a final act.

The government now must decide whether to retry the Democratic lawmaker from New Jersey and co-defendant Salomon Melgen, a wealthy Florida ophthalmologist, who are accused of swapping lavish gifts for government favors.

In a note sent to out shortly before noon, jurors said they were unable to reach a verdict. While saying they had “reviewed all the evidence slowly, thoroughly and in great detail,” they concluded: “We cannot reach a unanimous decision on any of the charges, nor are we willing to move away from our strong convictions.