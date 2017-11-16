White House: Senate Ethics Investigation of Al Franken ‘Appropriate’

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that Sen. Al Franken should be investigated for allegations of inappropriate behavior.

Newscaster Leeann Tweeden accused Franken of forcibly kissing her in 2006 and she released a photo of him groping her while she was sleeping.

“It appears that the Senate is looking into that which they should, and we feel that’s an appropriate action,” Sanders replied during the White House Press briefing when asked by Breitbart News if the White House had a reaction to the Al Franken news.

Frankel has apologized for his actions and even called for the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate his own actions.