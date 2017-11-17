EXCLUSIVE – Roy Moore: Gloria Allred’s Refusal to Release Yearbook Proves Allegations Are ‘Completely Untrue’

Birmingham, ALABAMA — Attorney and activist Gloria Allred’s repeated refusal to immediately release to the custody of an independent examiner the original copy of a yearbook at the center of national controversy proves that “what they have alleged is completely untrue,” senatorial candidate Roy Moore stated in an interview.

The yearbook in question contains the only piece of physical evidence to be presented in the cases of numerous women who have gone public with stories alleging inappropriate conduct between Moore and teenage girls. Moore has strenuously denied the accusations.

Moore specifically pointed to the initials “D.A.” that appear after the signature on the yearbook to further demonstrate that the yearbook inscription and signature represent what he described as a forgery and “complete fabrication.”

Moore was speaking in an interview for this reporter’s weekend talk radio show, Aaron Klein Investigative Radio, broadcast on New York’s AM 970 The Answer and NewsTalk 990 AM. The interview will air in full on Sunday night.

At a press conference earlier this week with Allred, accuser Beverly Young Nelson claimed that she originally met Moore when he was a 30-year-old deputy district attorney in Etowah County and would regularly eat at a restaurant in Gadsden called Olde Hickory House. Moore has denied knowing Nelson.

Nelson claims that Moore signed her yearbook in 1977 sometime just before Christmas.

At a press conference in New York, Allred presented a photocopy of the yearbook with an inscription that reads: “To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say, ‘Merry Christmas.’ Love, Roy Moore DA, 12-22-77, Olde Hickory House.”

In our interview, Moore spotlighted the initials “D.A.,” linking it to a signature on Nelson’s 1999 divorce document over two decades later. That signature was followed by the initials of his former assistant, Delbra Adams, who only started working for him in 1987.

At the press conference with Allred, Nelson failed to mention the divorce case entirely and that Moore was the judge whose stamped signature appears on her 1999 divorce document. And alongside Moore’s signature are the initials “D.A.” for Delbra Adams, Roy Moore’s former longtime secretary and judicial assistant.

Breitbart News caught up with Adams yesterday, and she confirmed in an interview that the initials on Nelson’s divorce document were indeed hers. Adams explained it is normal procedure for a clerk or assistant to initial a stamped signature on a legal document to verify that the stamp is authentic.

“In their press statement they said that this Nelson woman had no contact with me” since 1977, Moore said in our radio interview. “But in actuality, we found that she had a divorce case. I signed the document. My secretary stamped the document and then put her initials out on the end of the line.”

Moore continued: “When they forged the name onto this manual, they also included the initials of my receptionist, my secretary. Which were D.A. Delbra Adams. And certainly they forged it and this is a complete fabrication. I did not know Nelson and had never met her and still do not know her.”

Allred and Nelson have claimed that the “D.A.” at the end of the yearbook signature stand for “district attorney” even though at the time Moore was a deputy district attorney.

On Wednesday, an attorney for Moore sent an official letter giving Allred forty-eight hours to release the yearbook to an independent examiner and to take steps to ensure the “immediate and professional preservation of the yearbook.”

Allred has done a series of news media interviews in which she has made clear her refusal to release the yearbook to any entity other than a Senate committee. This even though Moore is not yet a senator, so such an ethics committee cannot be formed. And despite the yearbook inscription playing a central role in the campaign for a U.S. senate seat.

Allred has further admitted that she had not asked Nelson whether she actually saw Moore sign her yearbook.

Following Allred’s press conference, Breitbart News contacted four signature and handwriting authentication experts certified by the American Society of Questioned Document Examiners. Each of the four independently arrived at the same conclusion, saying they would need the original yearbook inscription to definitively draw conclusions.

Handwriting expert Linda L Mitchell told Breitbart News that “an absolute identification is very difficult without the original document because photographs and photocopies do not provide a three-dimensional view of handwriting, which would include pressure and line quality.”

“Those things are important if a definitive opinion is to be reached. Anything less than that would not provide enough support for a definitive opinion unless the handwriting contains highly identifiable peculiarities.”

The three other experts echoed Mitchell’s sentiments.

In the interview, meanwhile, Moore said the accusations against him are part of a campaign to distract from the agenda that the American public wants enacted:

They did everything in the world to attack the Foundation for Moral Law, which my wife works for and which I once worked for. And to attack my character over my salary and everything else. The last attempt was this 30 days before the election. They brought up matters supposedly of a sexual impropriety which never happened, never would have happened, and never would have been brought up but to detract this campaign from arguing the issues which finally affect our country.

“So what I’m saying is this is just an attempt to stop a campaign.They can’t win. They didn’t win and it’s a culmination of not only the Democrats but also the Republican establishment who are behind it.”

Aaron Klein is Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter. He is a New York Times bestselling author and hosts the popular weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio.” Follow him on Twitter @AaronKleinShow. Follow him on Facebook.