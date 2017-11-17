Kayla Moore: Trump Owes Us a ‘Thank You’ — ‘Have You Noticed You Are Not Hearing Too Much About Russia?’

MONTGOMERY, Alabama — Kayla Moore, wife of Alabama Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Roy Moore, addressed supporters and members of the media at a Women for Trump rally on the steps of the Alabama State Capitol on Friday.

Moore, who had also said her husband would not quit the campaign amid allegations of sexual misconduct decades ago, noted that the “liberal press” had put much of focus on Alabama. She indicated that had taken the spotlight off the push to tie the outcome of the 2016 presidential election to Russia, which she said President Donald Trump should offer a “thank you.”

“So the liberal press, The Washington Post, who endorsed Hillary Clinton, who also endorsed our opponent, gets involved in this race along with the Human Rights Campaign, the DNC and the Washington establishment — all of the very same people who were attacking President Trump are also attacking us. I personally think he owes us a thank you. Have you noticed you are not hearing too much about Russia? To the president, I would say now is a good time to get things done in Congress.”

