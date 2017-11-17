‘Let Me Set the Record Straight — He Will Not Step Down,’ Says Roy Moore Wife Kayla

MONTGOMERY, Alabama — Friday on the steps of the Alabama State Capitol, Kayla Moore, the wife of former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, spoke in front of a group of her husband’s supporters, vowing that her husband would not “step down” in his bid for U.S. Senate.

At the event assembled by Wetumpka, AL Tea Party activist Becky Gerritson deeming itself “Women for Moore,” Kayla Moore criticized the media, in particular, The Washington Post. She also warned Alabamians that sticking with Moore could come with consequences.

“The Washington Post has called everybody that I have ever known for the last 30 years,” she said. “They have called everybody my husband has ever known for the last 40 years. The print whatever anyone says without checking to even see if it is correct. They have staked out Etowah County, basically camped out to end of this election. So, to the people of Alabama, thank you for being smarter than they think you are. They will call you names. They will say all matter of evil against you. I would say consider the source.”

“I have been married to my husband Judge Roy Moore for over 32 years,” she continued. “He was a graduate of West Point. He served our country in Vietnam, and he has always been an officer and a gentleman. He is a loving father and a grandfather. Most important, he is a Christian.”

Moore reiterated her husband’s stance at an event a day earlier in Birmingham pledging not to quit.

“So, let me set the record straight, even after all the attacks against me, against my family, against the foundation, and now against my husband, he will not step down. He will not stop fighting for the people of Alabama. In his words, and I quote, ‘I will not stop until they lay me in that box in the ground.'”

