Pollster Pat Cadell: ‘Make America Great Again Was the Greatest Slogan of My Lifetime’

Pollster and political analyst Pat Cadell declared, “Make America Great Again was the greatest slogan of my lifetime” during a panel at Daniel Horowitz’s Restoration Weekend conference with former White House chief strategist and Breitbart News Executive Chairman Steven K. Bannon in Florida.

Pat Cadell explained that then-presidential candidate Donald Trump was able to tap into the anti-establishment fervor building with the 2016 presidential campaign.

Cadell said that 75 percent of Americans believed that the country was in decline and on the wrong track.

The polling analyst also argued that only 15 percent of U.S. citizens believe that if you work hard, you will succeed in this country, while 85 percent of Americans think that the rich and powerful rigged the system for their benefit.

Cadell added, “This is ultimately the truth.”

“Political leaders are more interested in protecting their power and privilege than doing what is right for the American people, 81 percent of Americans agree,” Cadell charged.

“We have a divided country, except for people left to right where people think about how this country works,” Cadell claimed. “The difference isn’t partisan.”

Cadell also said, “I believe the government is working for the people’s best interests. Twenty-eight percent say that’s true; 67 percent say that’s incorrect.”

The pollster added, “When I first started polling, it was about a 40-50 percent split. It’s about 19 percent say yes, about 76 percent disagree.”

Cadell proclaimed that this statistic was the most poignant. The pollster said, “Most interesting of all, when we ask that the Declaration of Independence says that the government receives their authority from the consent of the people, 68 to 75 percent say no. When I first saw that in 2013 – a pre-revolutionary moment.”

Bannon explained that one of the goals of the Trump 2016 presidential campaign was to paint Hillary Clinton as an out of touch, cosmopolitan, elite.

“We were going to cast Hillary Clinton as tribune symbol of a corrupt and incompetent elite,” the Breitbart News executive chairman said.

Cadell then turned to some of Trump’s campaign rhetoric and how it impacted the American election.

The pollster said, “I think that the most powerful idea was ‘Drain the Swamp.’”

