Report: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to Vote for Roy Moore for U.S. Senate

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) said Friday she still plans to vote for GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, despite the mounting sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him.

“I believe in the Republican Party, what we stand for, and most important, we need to have a Republican in the United States Senate to vote on things like the Supreme Court justices, other appointments the Senate has to confirm and make major decisions,” Ivey said at a Thanksgiving turkey pardon event, according to AL.com. “So that’s what I plan to do, vote for Republican nominee Roy Moore.”

Ivey also told reporters she had no reason to disbelieve the allegations against Moore.

“I certainly have no reason to disbelieve any of them,” she said. “The timing is a little curious. But at the same time, I have no reason to disbelieve them.”