Steve Bannon to Receive Courage Award at David Horowitz’s Restoration Weekend 

Executive Chairman of Breitbart News and former White House Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon is being honored by the David Horowitz Freedom Center at its annual Restoration Weekend in Palm Beach, FL, as a recipient of the Annie Taylor award.

The award, which will be handed out on Friday during the evening festivities, is named for Annie Edson Taylor, who was 63 when she became the first person to go over Niagara Falls in a barrel and survive. The honor is given to those who display great courage.

“The ideology of the progressive left and its Democratic Party is the antithesis of America’s constitutional system based on individual rights, individual accountability, and individual freedom,” Horowitz said. “This is an irreconcilable conflict. A nation cannot exist half collectivist and globalist, and half individualist and free.”

“In short, Steve Bannon’s war is a war for our country,” Horowitz said. “It is about patriotism — which Steve likes to call nationalism — and its enemies. It is about us. God bless him.”

Past award winners include radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh, then-Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions, Sheriff David Clark, and activist Phyllis Schlafly.

On Friday, Bannon will also participate on a panel for a discussion entitled, “Trump: The President at War.” David Horowitz will be introducing him.

Other scheduled speakers include Jesse Watters, author Mark Steyn, author and commentator Anne Coulter, former advisor to President Donald Trump and now with the MAGA Coalition Sebastian Gorka, Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), James Damore (the engineer fired from Google) and radio talk show host Tammy Bruce.