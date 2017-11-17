Wife of Oklahoma High School Coach Charged with Having Sex with Student

A teacher and the wife of a high school football coach in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged with having a sexual relationship with a student, reports say.

Hunter Day, a 22-year-old science teacher at Yukon High School in Yukon, Oklahoma, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree rape, facilitating sexual contact with a minor, and possession of child pornography, according to KWTV Channel 9.

advertisement

The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office said Day, who is married to the school’s football coach, was found with incriminating and sexually explicit photos of the boy on her cell phone as well as texts revealing their relationship.

“This is a classic case of a serious breach of public trust,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West. “School teachers are entrusted to protect and educate our children, not to engage in an unlawful sexual relationship with them.”

The boy’s parents alerted police to the relationship, and on the day of her arrest, Day sent the victim a text message inviting him to come to her house. Investigators intercepted the text and replied as the boy, saying, “I’m here.” Day sent a second text telling the boy, “The doors [sic] unlocked as usual.”

After the second text, police say they entered the woman’s home to find her lying on the floor surrounded by candles and wearing only a cat T-Shirt and workout shorts.

The woman had only been working for the school district for about six months. She had also been afforded an “emergency certification” to take her position as a teacher:

This is Hunter Day’s resume and letter of interest submitted when applying for a teaching position at Yukon High School. It appears Day had only been working for the district for about 6 months. Superintendent says she was an emergency certified teacher. @OKCFOX pic.twitter.com/qRcvI3Y3wx — Emily Collins (@EmilyTVNews) November 16, 2017

The school district released a statement, which said that Day’s actions were “a very poor decision.”

The district said in its statement:

This behavior was representative of a very poor decision by a person entrusted with teaching our students. The safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority. Yukon utilizes application references, interviewing protocols and state background checks prior to hiring any employee in the district in an effort to protect our students. None of these security checks revealed anything that would have alerted the district to the possibility of this event.

Day was taken to the Canadian County Jail with bond set at $85,000.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.