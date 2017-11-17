Woman Raped by Former Al Franken Intern Wants Senator’s Name off Sexual Assault Victims Bill

The 22-year-old woman who was brutally raped by a man who once interned for Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), and who reached out to the lawmaker about passing federal legislation to help sexual assault victims, now says she wants a new sponsor following the revelations about his own sexual misconduct.

The ABC News affiliate in Minneapolis, Minnesota, reported:

The bill was designed to provide funding for training first responders on ways of interviewing victims who have been traumatized. Just last month, Abby Honold stood side-by-side with Franken at a press conference announcing the bill. Then came the bombshell report Thursday morning.

Leeann Tweeden, a journalist who anchors the morning news at TalkRadio 790 KABC in Los Angeles, California, accused Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) of fondling her while she was asleep and shoving his tongue down her throat without her consent.

At the time, December of 2006, Tweeden had a boyfriend (who is now her husband) and was on a two week USO Tour with the then-55-year-old Franken and others. Included in her article is a photograph that clearly shows the Democrat Senator grabbing her breasts while she is asleep.

According to Tweeden, the unwanted kiss occurred during a rehearsal for a USO skit. She believes Franken (who was married) intentionally wrote a skit for the two of them so he would have an excuse to kiss her, something she did not want to do. She says that Franken insisted they rehearse the kiss, until it got uncomfortable and she relented. This is when she alleges he “aggressively” shoved his tongue in her mouth.

Daniel Drill-Mellum, also 22, is serving a six-year prison sentence after being convicted of raping Honold and another young woman.