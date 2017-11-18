AG Sessions: ‘Proud’ to Defend Trump’s ‘Authority to Suspend Immigration’ that Is ‘Contrary to National Interest’

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says his Department of Justice (DOJ) is “proud” to defend President Trump’s “authority to suspend immigration of any individuals he deems are contrary to the national interest.”

During a speech to the Federalist Society, Sessions reiterated the populist-nationalist immigration worldview that helped shape the Trump campaign’s pro-American immigration agenda.

Speaking directly on Trump’s travel ban — which temporarily suspends immigration from a handful of foreign countries that are plagued with terrorism issues — Sessions said the plan is “rational” and “justified.”

“Although some district courts may initially rule against us, I am confident that our positions will be vindicated in the court of appeals and, if necessary, in the Supreme Court,” Sessions said.

“President Trump has the statutory authority to suspend immigration in the law of any individuals he deems are contrary to the national interest,” Sessions continued. “His rational, narrow proclamation of a pause from certain countries that are dysfunctional and provide risk is justified within his powers as the Chief Executive, as the responsibility to protect the public interest, and we’re proud to vigorously defend it.”

Sessions also defended his Justice Department’s latest measures to combat “sanctuary cities” that allow criminal illegal aliens to take safe haven in their local communities. Sessions said:

Meanwhile, I have changed policies at the Department that support our mission of doing justice by executing the law. For example, we are no longer allowing so-called ‘sanctuary’ jurisdictions to nullify federal immigration law if they want to receive our law enforcement grants. We have placed conditions on these grants to encourage our the elected leaders of these states and cities to help us remove criminal aliens from this country.

This week, Sessions announced another round of sanctuary cities across the nation that the Justice Department is demanding end their sanctuary policies or risk losing federal funding, as Breitbart News reported.