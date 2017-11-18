Jeff Flake Caught on Live Mic Saying GOP Is ‘Toast’ Under Leadership of Moore, Trump

Sen. Jeff Flake, a frequent sparring partner of President Donald Trump, continues to make enemies in his own party after calling the GOP “toast” while unaware he was still on a live mic.

Flake, R-Ariz., was at a tax reform event in Mesa, Arizona on Friday night when he was caught bashing the president in a conversation with friend, Mesa Mayor John Giles.

“If we become the party of Roy Moore and Donald Trump, we are toast,” Flake was caught saying by ABC affiliate KNXV.