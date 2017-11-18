WATCH: Subway Passengers Beat Up Man Who Allegedly Attacked Mother in Front of Her Children

Passengers at a subway station in the Bronx pummeled a man who allegedly attacked a mother in front of her three children while he was drunk, according to video footage of the incident.

The video obtained by the New York Post shows several subway passengers pummeling suspect Ramel Jefferson to the ground after he allegedly attacked a mother and her three young children.

The New York Daily News reports that Jefferson, 58, allegedly threatened the 29-year-old victim and her one, four, and eight-year-old children with a bottle on a southbound 6 train Thursday evening around 7:15 p.m.

The victim, who did not provoke the man, tried to flee the train with her young children once it stopped at the next station.

Despite the woman’s attempts to avoid Jefferson, he followed her off the train and allegedly attacked her.

Police say Jefferson punched the woman in the face, dragged her by her hair, and shoved her onto a bench.

Several commuters, horrified at what they saw, decided to take action to save the mother and her children.

Video footage shows the mob of passengers kicking, punching, and pulling him to the ground even after police responded to the incident.

Police arrested Jefferson at the scene and charged him with assault, harassment, resisting arrest, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Daily Mail.

None of the passengers who piled on Jefferson in the video face charges, police say.

The victim refused medical attention but suffered multiple lacerations to her face and pain in her shoulder. Her children remained unharmed.