EXCLUSIVE: Roy Moore: Mitch McConnell Afraid Because ‘I Will Not Be Controlled’

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — Speaking in an exclusive radio interview, senatorial candidate Roy Moore charged the establishment wing of the Republican party—led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell—is in cahoots with the Democratic Party to stop Moore’s campaign.

Moore framed the Alabama senate race as representing a critical juncture for the future of the country, explaining that a revolution in the Senate is necessary in order for Trump to enact his populist agenda, especially on border security and repealing and replacing Obamacare.

advertisement

Moore charged that McConnell and establishment Republicans can only support candidates that “they could control.”

“Well I have never been controlled. I do not want to be controlled and I certainly will not be controlled when I come to Washington,” Moore stated. “I will decide on issues independently by listening to my colleagues, discussing matters with them. I will make up my own mind.”

He said that McConnell and establishment politicians are afraid of him because he is “not your typical Republican. Not only do I believe in conservative fiscal issues, but I also believe in moral and conservative social issues.”

Moore suggested that McConnell and establishment Republicans may have been involved in the original Washington Post story citing women alleging that he sought relationships with teenagers. The Post story cited one woman claiming that he attempted to have sexual contact with her when she was 14 years old. Moore has denied all the accusations.

Moore defiantly declared that the repeated attacks on his candidacy are only energizing him to move forward. “On the contrary pressure does not cause me to want to step down. It causes me to want to stand up,” he declared.

Moore was speaking in an interview for this reporter’s weekend talk radio show, Aaron Klein Investigative Radio, broadcast on New York’s AM 970 The Answer and NewsTalk 990 AM. The interview will air in full on Sunday night at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Asked whether he thought it was curious that McConnell called for him to step down almost immediately after the Post published its story breaking the news about the allegations, Moore replied, “It is very curious.”

Moore continued, “Shortly after they opened this up, I believe they helped put this information or these ideas to the Washington Post. But it is certainly curious that it was such a short time frame that they suddenly wanted me to step down and they continue that pressure thinking that mounting pressure would cause me to step down. On the contrary pressure does not cause me to want to step down. It causes me to want to stand up.”

McConnell “wants to stop this campaign,” Moore further charged.

“I believe with all of my heart that Mitch McConnell and the establishment are in cahoots with the Democrats to stop this campaign. They have taken a calculated risk for two years with a Democrat and try to elect another Republican in two years. And they want me out. So that’s what’s going on. And I think it is a travesty of justice. And I think it is certainly not Republican in nature.”

Moore highlighted the Senate Republicans’ obstructionist positions, including Sen. John McCain passing the deciding vote that killed the most recent ObamaCare repeal effort. He explained that his election is critical for enacting Trump’s legislative agenda.

“Donald Trump has been trying to get his agenda passed through,” Moore told me. “He has been stalled at every turn. One of the principal detractors was the Washington Post and the Russian investigation. And that was simply a matter to get people off thinking about the seriousness of the problems we have in this country and the solutions to those problems.”

“He (Trump) is being met with resistance in the establishment in Washington. That is Democrats and Republicans that only want to keep their job and not move forward and do right. I come along as a senator. I am challenged by the Washington establishment, Republican establishment with over thirty million dollars.”

Moore continued, “They did everything in the world to attack the Foundation for Moral Law, which my wife works for and which I worked for. And to attack my character over my salary and everything else. The last attempt was this, 30 days before the election.

“They brought up matters supposedly of a sexual impropriety which never happened, never would have happened and never would have been brought up but to distract this campaign from arguing the issues which finally affect our country. So what I’m saying is this is just an attempt to stop the campaign. … And it is a combination of not only the Democrats, but the Republicans which is behind it.”

This reporter posed the following questions: “The Republicans, McConnell and the establishment are in cahoots with this campaign? Does that not imply to you that the Republican Party, the Republican establishment, Mitch McConnell could care less about losing a senate seat in Alabama?”

“I think that is exactly a good description of what we have before us,” Moore replied.

Asked what he believes McConnell is so afraid of when it comes to his candidacy, Moore replied of his candidacy, “I am not your typical Republican.”

“Not only do I believe in conservative fiscal issues, but I also believe in moral and conservative social issues. I have stood for religious liberty and religious freedom and these are subjects which Washington not only doesn’t understand but doesn’t want to hear about.”

Moore charged that Washington “would rather stop careers then to hear about God and to understand that our values and our rights come from God. And the government’s only role is to secure those inalienable rights for us.

“They want somebody they can lead … basically, that they could control. Well, I have never been controlled. I do not want to be controlled and I certainly will not be controlled when I come to Washington. I will decide on issues independently by listening to my colleagues, discussing matters with them. I will make up my own mind. I think we need a change in Washington DC. And I will be part of that change.”

Aaron Klein is Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter. He is a New York Times bestselling author and hosts the popular weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio.” Follow him on Twitter @AaronKleinShow. Follow him on Facebook.