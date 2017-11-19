Georgia Couple Pleads Guilty to Beating Restaurant Owner, Daughter over Cold Fried Chicken

A Georgia couple pleaded guilty Friday to beating a restaurant owner and her teen daughter after they complained about their food order.

Nathaniel Smith, 45, and Latasha Smith, 28, each pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault and one count of cruelty to children, the Florida Times-Union reports.

advertisement

Surveillance footage captured the moment Latasha Smith beat Qwik Chick restaurant owner Jeanette Norris June 22 after the couple complained that the restaurant served them cold fried chicken and did not give enough fries with the order.

When Norris’ 15-year-old daughter tried to intervene, Nathaniel Smith landed a blow to her face that sent her reeling backward.

Norris suffered a broken nose while her daughter suffered a concussion.

Norris told police that she provided a refund to the couple after Latasha complained about the food order, but Latasha kept banging on the windows.

The restaurant owner added that Latasha began beating her after she notified the couple that she called the police.

The Smiths surrendered themselves to authorities July 5. Superior Court Judge Robert Guy accepted their guilty pleas and will sentence the two at some point in the future.