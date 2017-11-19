The Hill: Bannon Presses Trump to Hire Experienced Legal Team

Some sources close to the president have reportedly expressed doubts about Cobb’s competency to lead the White House’s defense. Chief among those critics is former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Julia Manchester reports in the Hill:

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon has pressed Trump to hire an experienced criminal defense attorney instead, arguing that Cobb and his team don’t compare to Mueller’s seasoned team of lawyers, according to the Post.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

A source close to the White House told the Post that staffers nervously joke with each other, saying, “Good morning. Are you wired?”

Various figures in the administration, including Vice President Pence, have hired lawyers amid the probe.

The report comes after Mueller’s investigation has intensified in recent weeks.