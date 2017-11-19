‘It’s Too Expensive:’ Alabama Democrat Doug Jones Comes Out Against Trump’s Border Wall

Alabama Democrat and Senate candidate Doug Jones has officially come out against President Trump’s plan to construct a border wall along the United States-Mexico border.

In a statement to Fox News, Jones slammed Trump’s most prominent immigration initiative, the building of a border wall on the southern border to stem the flow of illegal immigration, Mexican cartel activity, and drug flow into the U.S.

advertisement

“No, I do not. I think it’s too expensive,” Jones told Fox News when asked if he supported the construction of the border wall.

“I don’t think we need to be spending $20 billion dollars,” Jones continued, blasting the border wall. “I want to put it on healthcare, I want to get tax cuts for the middle class.”

Jones supposed concerns of the cost of the border wall fail to mention the annual cost of illegal immigration that, while benefitting multinational corporations and the wealthy, upper-class, has been a detriment to America’s working and middle-classes.

As Breitbart News reported, most recent estimates by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), reveal that an illegal alien costs each American taxpayer approximately $8,075, totaling a burden of roughly $116 billion annually.

In the same breath, Jones claimed he was not an “ultra-liberal,” a claim made by his opponent Roy Moore’s wife, Kayla.

“Our opponent—who is an ultra-liberal, who was an Obama delegate, who is for full-term abortions, who is for more gun restrictions, who is for transgender bathrooms, who is for transgender [people] in the military—is against everything we in Alabama believe and stand for,” Moore said last week of Jones.

Jones’ opposition to Trump’s most basic pro-American immigration initiative—the border wall—puts him in stark contrast to Moore, who not only supports the construction of a border wall but also has slammed the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which has given nearly 800,000 illegal aliens temporary amnesty and work permits to remain in the U.S.

In September, Attorney General Jeff Sessions—a pioneer of the pro-American immigration reform movement—announced on behalf of the Trump administration that the DACA program would officially be ended in March 2018.

While opposing DACA, Moore has also endorsed Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Sen. David Perdue’s (R-GA) RAISE Act, which will cut legal immigration down from about 1 million legal immigrants admitted to the U.S. a year to 500,000 entering a year, in order to give relief to American workers.

“DACA is wrong,” Moore said during a debate in September. “DREAMer is wrong. We need to look at the RAISE Act … the Reform of American Immigration for a Strong Economy. We need to look at vetting these people coming into our country. And pick people that are going to do something for our economy. That’s what Jeff Sessions says.”

By opposing Trump’s border wall, Jones’ immigration stance is in line with the open borders lobby, the Republican and Democrat political establishments, the cheap labor industry and the big business lobby.