Second Accuser: Al Franken Grabbed My Butt During State Fair Photo

Texas woman Lindsay Menz‏ has accused Sen. Al Franken of grabbing her inappropriately from behind during a 2010 photo with the senator at the Minnesota State Fair.

“In August 2010, Al Franken grabbed me while taking a photo together at the Minnesota State Fair,” Menz wrote on Twitter. “I felt violated & embarassed.”

Menz spoke with CNN about her story, calling the incident “uncomfortable.”

The Democrat senator “pulled me in really close, like awkward close, and as my husband took the picture, he put his hand full-fledged on my rear,” Menz said. “It was wrapped tightly around my butt cheek. It wasn’t around my waist. It wasn’t around my hip or side. It was definitely on my butt.”

Menz lived in Minnesota at the time of the incident, but moved to Texas in 2014.

Franken told CNN he did not recall the incident.

“I take thousands of photos at the state fair surrounded by hundreds of people, and I certainly don’t remember taking this picture,” Franken said. “I feel badly that Ms. Menz came away from our interaction feeling disrespected.”

Menz came forward in response to the photo released by Leeann Tweeden of the senator groping her while she was sleeping in 2006 and accused him of forcibly kissing her.

“I 100% believe your account of him & his actions, Leeann Tweeden,” Menz wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for sharing your story. #metoo”