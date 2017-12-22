Planned Parenthood Asks for Holiday Donations in Mike Pence’s Name

Planned Parenthood is inviting supporters to celebrate Christmas by donating to its abortion business in pro-life Vice President Mike Pence’s name.

“Want to make it a holiday season Mike Pence will never forget?” the organization tweeted. “Consider donating to Planned Parenthood ‘in honor’ of the vice president …”

Want to make it a holiday season Mike Pence will never forget? Consider donating to Planned Parenthood "in honor" of the vice president — or check out some of our other "gift" ideas: https://t.co/v0WUx5fcIV pic.twitter.com/GYxGX7sr16 — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) December 22, 2017

If donating to an abortion business in the name of the vice president of the United States doesn’t exactly say “Christmas” to you, Planned Parenthood has other “gift” ideas for Pence, including condoms, a Colin Kaepernick jersey, and an LGBT “Rainbow Resist Flag.”

“So spoil Mike Pence with some condoms this holiday season!” invites Planned Parenthood. “Condoms come in a wide range of sizes, textures — and even flavors. There are so many fun options to choose from.”

Christmas gifters can purchase an “assorted Condom Sampler” for the vice president ranging in price from $17-$26.50, a Kaepernick jersey for $69.99, and an LGBT rainbow flag for $20.

“Since the 2016 election, supporters have pitched in and given 205,000 gifts to Planned Parenthood Action Fund ‘in honor’ of the VP,” Planned Parenthood notes. “If you do the same, you’ll be supporting patients, protecting birth control access — and making Pence’s holiday a little brighter.”

In November, Jim Beam global brand spokesperson, actress Mila Kunis, sparked a controversy when she announced to Conan O’Brien’s audience that she donates to Planned Parenthood in Pence’s name because she disagrees with his pro-life policies.

Kunis’s comments led to a boycott of Jim Beam products.

Pence is a staunch pro-life advocate. He is the first sitting vice president to have addressed the annual March for Life event, which is held on the National Mall each year on the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s creation of a right to abortion in Roe v. Wade – though no right has ever existed in the Constitution.

Prior to the presidential election last year, abortion rights champions sparked a “Periods for Pence” campaign in which they attempted to harass the then-Indiana governor, who had signed a bill to protect babies with disabilities from abortion, by sending him detailed messages about their menstrual cycles. Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards tweeted:

Just going to leave this here: "Mike Pence vs. Women's Periods" https://t.co/euFl1XyQ9Q #PeriodsforPence — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) July 14, 2016

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a formal investigation into Planned Parenthood over its alleged sale of the body parts of babies aborted in its clinics for a profit.