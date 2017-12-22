Pro-Illegal Immigration Activist Jorge Ramos Complains He’s ‘Never Been Treated so Badly’

Jorge Ramos, Univision anchor and open borders activist, is not enjoying his first year living in President Donald Trump’s America, as he explained to Spanish radio host Javier del Pino last week.

“With Donald Trump there, I have never been treated so badly. I have never been insulted so much. We’ve never been attacked so much. They have never tried to run us out as much as now,” Ramos told Madrid-based Cadena SER, according to a translation by the Media Research Center’s Newsbusters.

“This is the worst moment I’ve had in the 34 years I’ve been living in the United States, the worst moment,” Ramos emphasized.

Ramos once told the Los Angeles Times that, when he was originally allowed to legally immigrate to America, “To me it was a palace … the United States gave me opportunities that my country of origin could not: freedom of the press and complete freedom of expression.”

Now, as he used that freedom to advocate for mass unchecked migration to America from the third world, he is less pleased about the fact that Americans are allowed to use that right to criticize him for it. “Now the social media networks are terrible,” he complained to del Pino. “Before if someone wanted to insult you, they had to do it in person or by sending you an anonymous letter. Now they do it through the social media networks and the daily insults – you can enter my Facebook or Twitter – and they are there all the time.”

A quick perusal of Ramos’s social media confirms that virtually all the engagement to his posts is from people expressing outrage at his tireless advocacy for limitless immigration.

Do you enjoy being with your family? Well, immigrants do too. https://t.co/suGEpU71IH — JORGE RAMOS (@jorgeramosnews) December 21, 2017

Ramos’s activism, which he frequently refers to as “pro-Latino” or “pro-immigrant,” is not restricted to mere calls for amnesty and looser border enforcement. In February, he explicitly told a Spanish-speaking crowd that America belonged to them, not native-born Americans who support enforcing immigration laws.

“There are many people who do not want us to be here, and who want to create a wall in order to separate us,” he said at the time. “But you know what? This is also our country. Let me repeat this: Our country, not theirs. It is our country. And we are not going to leave.”

Since then, he has used his platform at Univision and FusionTV to create repeated altercations with President Trump in an effort to raise awareness of the plight of illegal aliens.