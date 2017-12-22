Rabbis Protest Trump’s Re-Nomination of Obama LGBT Agenda Architect Chai Feldblum

A coalition of rabbis is criticizing the Trump administration for re-nominating radical sexual identity activist Chai Feldblum to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV), the largest rabbinic public policy organization in America, observes in a press release sent to Breitbart News that Feldblum, the architect of former President Barack Obama’s radical LGBT agenda, “cast the deciding vote when the EEOC termed it ‘unlawful sex discrimination’ to limit locker and shower facilities to those of a single biological gender, and has consistently shown a disregard for religious rights.”

As Obama’s most liberal gender ideology activist, Feldblum has said that whenever LGBT issues conflict with religious liberty and private property rights, religious liberty and private rights should lose.

The coalition notes that, in 2012, Feldblum was a member of the EEOC “when the US Supreme Court unanimously rejected its position, which Chief Justice John Roberts characterized as claiming ‘that the Religion Clauses have nothing to say about a religious organization’s freedom to select its own ministers.’”

“Feldblum has been truly unfriendly to accommodation of religious views,” said Eastern Regional Vice President of the CJV Rabbi Steven Pruzansky in the press statement. “The decision to renew her nomination seems jarringly discordant with the Trump Administration’s overall support for religious liberty.”

Maggie Gallagher reported at the Weekly Standard in 2006, after interviewing Feldblum: “When push comes to shove, when religious liberty and sexual liberty conflict, she admits, ‘I’m having a hard time coming up with any case in which religious liberty should win.’”

Gallagher also reported Feldblum’s perspective as “the need to protect the dignity of gay people will justify burdening religious belief.”

“The idea that everything must be subservient to the ‘dignity’ of homosexuals can easily be used to trample freedom of religion,” said Rabbi Avrohom Gordimer, Chairman of the CJV Rabbinic Circle. “It is not merely true that she is partisan. To us it is akin to putting an avid hunter on the board of PETA.”

Paul Mirengoff at Powerline first wrote of Trump’s re-nomination of Feldblum, who, if confirmed, will serve until 2023. He further observed the peculiarity of the Trump administration’s decision to re-nominate an Obama candidate whose views are antithetical to much of Trump’s stated agenda.

“It’s astonishing that a radical LGBT activist and Obama nominee who faced fierce resistance the first two times she was before the Senate was (is?) on the verge of being confirmed with virtually no fuss now that the White House and Senate are controlled by Republicans,” Mirengoff wrote.

During the annual celebration of the National Day of Prayer at the White House, Trump said, “We will not allow people of faith to be targeted, bullied, or silenced anymore … We will never ever stand for religious discrimination. Tolerance is the cornerstone of peace.”

“No American should be forced to choose between the dictates of the federal government and tenets of their faith,” the president said.

Currently, Democrats have a majority on the EEOC, and Republicans were reportedly hoping to trade a confirmation of Feldblum for a confirmation of two Republicans to give the GOP the majority.

“It seems obvious that getting a GOP majority on the EEOC a couple of months early is not worth five more years of Chai Feldblum, plus the likelihood that she will become Chair of the Commission if Democrats win the presidency in 2020,” Mirengoff explains. “It’s not even close.”

Daniel Horowitz at Conservative Review warns Trump’s re-nomination of Feldblum to the “independent” EEOC “comes at a particularly dangerous time, as the EEOC is bringing a number of lawsuits encouraging the courts to enshrine the sexual identity agenda into Title IX of the Education Amendments and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.”

“She is the lead architect of Obama’s transgender agenda, mandating that schools and states bring one gender into private dressing rooms of the opposite gender,” Horowitz notes. “Under her tenure, the EEOC has codified the entire sexual alphabet soup agenda, including ‘sex stereotyping,’ into the Civil Rights Act without approval from Congress. An ‘independent’ agency, indeed!”