WASHINGTON, DC – President Donald Trump released his ninth wave of judicial nominees before Christmas, nominating ten lawyers for federal courts throughout the country.

This month, the president set an all-time record for the most appointments to the federal appeals courts during the first year of a presidency when the Senate confirmed his twelfth nominee, breaking the previous record of eleven held by Presidents John Kennedy and Richard Nixon.

The president had previously made 58 judicial nominations during 2017. Coupled with the confirmation of Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and additional judges to the federal trial courts, President Trump has appointed 22 judges to lifetime appointments on the federal bench.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the president nominated another ten picks, bringing his total number of judicial nominations for 2017 to 68. This is the ninth wave of judicial nominations the White House has sent to the Senate.

This latest batch includes one nominee to the powerful federal appeals courts and nine to the federal trial courts.

The appellate nominee is Joel M. Carson III, to be a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. Carson will replace Judge Paul Kelly, a reliable conservative who was appointed by the first President Bush, and is now retiring after 25 years of service. The Tenth Circuit sits in Denver and covers the states of New Mexico, Oklahoma, Colorado, Kansas, Utah, and Wyoming.

The nominees to the federal district courts—which are the trial courts in the federal system—and the districts to which they are being nominated are:

Susan Baxter, Western Pennsylvania

Colm Connolly, Delaware

Kari Dooley, Connecticut

Gordon Giampietro, Eastern Wisconsin

Marilyn Horan, Western Pennsylvania

William Jung, Middle Florida

Chad Kenney, Eastern Pennsylvania

Maryellen Noreika, Delaware

Jill Otake, Hawaii

The nominations now go to the Senate Judiciary Committee for vetting and confirmation hearings.

Ken Klukowski is senior legal editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @kenklukowski.