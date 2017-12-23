Homeowners’ Association Forces Pennsylvania Family to Remove ‘Offensive’ Christmas Display

A homeowners’ association (HOA) is ordering a Pennsylvania family to remove their Christmas display because a neighbor thought it was offensive.

Mark and Lynn Wivell told WPMT that they put up a Christmas display featuring the word “Jesus” to show others that they believe celebrating Christmas involves celebrating the birth of Christ.

Offensive? A couple was told by a Links at Gettysburg HOA that they had to take their sign down after a complaint. Thoughts? @CBS21NEWS pic.twitter.com/jOg6njpKd2 — Michael Gorsegner (@MikeGorsegner) December 22, 2017

“As part of our Christmas decoration, we would display the name Jesus to point out to everyone that we in this family believe that the reason for the season is to celebrate the birth of Jesus,” said Mark Wivell, who put the display up on Saturday.

The HOA disagreed with the family’s point-of-view and asked them to take down the sign Sunday because a neighbor said it was offensive. The HOA added the display violated the rules because it contained a sign that is not typically considered a Christmas decoration, USA Today reports.

“After taking a look at it, it isn’t in accordance with normal Christmas decorations,” Bud Vance, the Courtyards president, wrote in a statement to the Gettysburg Times.

The Wivells say they are following the rules and have no plans to take the sign down until January 15, when the HOA requires all holiday displays to come down.

“We have ordinances with regard to Christmas decorations, and my Christmas decorations comply with the HOA ordinances on Christmas decorations,” Wivell said.