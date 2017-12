President Donald Trump continued to criticize fake news, even on Christmas Eve.

He appeared frustrated by reports that showed his base was shrinking, accusing them of running fake polls to set their narrative.

“The Fake News refuses to talk about how Big and how Strong our BASE is,” he wrote. “They show Fake Polls just like they report Fake News.”

Trump indicated that White House polling showed that his base was still strong, especially after passing significant tax reform.

The president sent his messages on Twitter prior to making several calls with the First Lady to American children, updating them on the progress of Santa Claus using the NORAD’s Track Santa program. He also made Christmas calls to members of the Armed Forces and went to his golf course on Sunday.

“Despite only negative reporting, we are doing well—nobody is going to beat us,” he wrote. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The Tax Cut/Reform Bill, including Massive Alaska Drilling and the Repeal of the highly unpopular Individual Mandate, brought it all together as to what an incredible year we had. Don’t let the Fake News convince you otherwise…and our insider Polls are strong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2017