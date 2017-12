North Carolina’s Burke County District Attorney ruled Friday that a mother was justified in shooting her daughter’s boyfriend in the head and killing him.

The boyfriend, Vernon Dale, was shot and killed Thursday morning at Shady Acres Mobile Home Park.

According to WSOCTV, “Dale was arrested Wednesday for assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.” Upon being released he went to his girlfriend’s trailer where the mother pulled a gun and shot him dead.

Neighbors heard the shot at approximately 1 a.m.

“He wasn’t even supposed to be here.” said a neighbor. “We were told he was supposed to be moved out a couple of days ago and I guess he came back. He has just had a new baby and had just gotten evicted and was supposed to be out and I think it got too much for him.”

Breaking Burke- this is a picture of Vernon Dale. He was released from jail hours before being shot and killed inside his home by his girlfriend’s mother. Deputies say she feared for her life. pic.twitter.com/RggF14f4bo — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) December 21, 2017

At the time of the shooting deputies said the mother acted out of fear for her life and the lives of children.

On Friday WRAL reported that DA Michael Learner concurred and ruled that the shooting was done in self-defense.

