According to POLITICO Magazine’s Edward-Isaac Dovere in an interview with the authors of the new book Let Trump Be Trump: The Inside Story of His Rise to the Presidency , Corey Lewandowski and Dave Bossie say that President Trump is willing to take down the GOP if they forge a resistance to his political agenda.

Dovere reports:

“First of all,” David Bossie recalls Donald Trump telling his inner circle, “I’m going to win. And second, if the Republican Party is going to run away from me, then I will take you all down with me. But I’m not going to lose.”

That was during the weekend in October 2016 when the “Access Hollywood” tape broke and Trump lashed back at Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus for telling him he should either drop out or prepare to go down in a landslide.

People will dissect sentences and paragraphs of “Let Trump Be Trump,” the new insider book from Bossie and Corey Lewandowski. They’ll point out that parts aren’t true and other parts can’t be true, or just how much acrobatic hagiography is required to spin accounts of a petulant, often raging candidate into tales of a man who just cares so much, and understands things so well.

“What a waste of time and money,” Trump said, according to their account of election night, when it looked as though he were going to lose, before greeting his sudden turnaround with, “Dave, can you believe this? We just started this to have some fun.”