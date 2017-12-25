Donald and Melania Trump Attend Christmas Eve Church Service

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump went to church to recognize Christmas, celebrating the birth of Jesus.

The Trumps continued their Christmas tradition of attending services at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, where they were married.

A crowd of about 100 people stood on the street to watch the motorcade — even a protester who held an “impeach” sign on Christmas Eve.

The Trumps arrived at 10:37 p.m. and sat in the third row of the church while Reverend James Harlan gave a homily about the power of God’s word.

Watch the video of the service below: