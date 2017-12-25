Watch: Donald, Melania Trump Celebrate the ‘Miracle of Christmas’ in Message to Americans

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump sent a Christmas message to Americans Monday, urging them to celebrate the “miracle of Christmas” with each other.

“My fellow Americans, Melania and I are delighted to wish America and the rest of the world a very Merry Christmas,” Trump said in a video, which featured the first couple at the White House.

First Lady Melania Trump commented that Christmas was a time to “see the best of America and the soul of the American people,” and paid tribute to the Armed Forces.

Donald Trump continued, sharing the Christmas message from Scripture:

In the season of joy, we spend time with our families, we renew the bonds of love and goodwill between our citizens and most importantly we celebrate the miracle of Christmas. For Christians, we remember the story of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph that began more than 2,000 years ago. As the book of Isaiah tells us, for to us a child is born, to us a son is given and the government will be on his shoulders and he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. This good news is the greatest Christmas gift of all, the reason for our joy and the true source of our hope.

Melania Trump noted that the Christmas season was a season of celebration and thanksgiving for the blessings Americans received and a chance to pray for peace around the world.

“On behalf of Melania, myself, Barron and the entire Trump family God bless you, God bless America, and have a very very merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” President Trump concluded.