PM Netanyahu: ‘Very Proud’ Israel ‘Says Merry Christmas,’ Come Next Year and ‘I’ll Be Your Guide’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared how very proud he is to be the Prime Minister of Israel, a country that says Merry Christmas, and invited Christian friends from around the world to come to Israel next Christmas and “I’ll be your guide” for a tour in the footsteps of Jesus.

The Prime Minister said rain or shine he would “always be here for you.” He said it was a pleasure for him to be in Jerusalem, the “holy city,” on Christmas Eve.

“I’m very proud to be the Prime Minister of Israel, a country that says Merry Christmas, first to its Christian citizens and to our Christian friends around the world,” said Netanyahu. He added that he’s also proud that Israel is the country where Christians “not only survive, but they thrive because we believe in this friendship among people and we protect the rights of everyone to worship in the holy shrines behind me.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu then proposed to all Christian friends to come to Israel next Christmas and visit all the holy sites in the footsteps of Jesus. He said next year for Christmas he would take a guided tour, “in fact I’ll be your guide on this guided tour!”

Netanyahu asked viewers to think of all the places in the footsteps of Jesus they could walk: the Jesus boat on the Sea of Galilea, the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, any places they want to visit where Jesus walked and the origin of “our Judeo-Christian heritage.”

“Please come to Israel, next year in Jerusalem and Merry Christmas to all of you,” Netanyahu concluded.

