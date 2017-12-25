WATCH: Christians Now Freed from Islamic State Control in Mosul Celebrate Christmas

n Iraqi receives the Eucharist during a Christmas mass at the Saint Paul's church on December 24, 2017 in the country's second city Mosul. Hymns filled a church as worshippers celebrated Christmas for the first time in four years after the end of jihadist rule. Tens of thousands of Christians fled northern Iraqi towns in 2014 as the Islamic State group seized Mosul and swathes of the surrounding Nineveh province. / AFP PHOTO / Ahmad MUWAFAQ (Photo credit should read AHMAD MUWAFAQ/AFP/Getty Images)
AHMAD MUWAFAQ/AFP/Getty Images

by Charlie Spiering25 Dec 20170

Iraqi Christians were able to celebrate Christmas in Mosul now that the city has been liberated from Islamic State control.

Mass was held at Saint Paul’s church in Mosul, three years after the Islamic State took control of the city. Video of the mass was posted online:

For more than three years, Christians in Iraq faced brutal persecution from violent Islamic State terrorists. The city was liberated in the summer of 2017.

On Christmas, Muslims stood with Christian worshippers and local officials surrounded by candles and Christmas trees, according to a report from Sky News.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.