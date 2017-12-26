Donald Trump Pays for Christmas Dinner for Hundreds of Law Enforcement Members Working the Holiday

President Donald Trump personally paid for hundreds of Christmas dinners for members of law enforcement who were working over the holiday.

Hundreds of Christmas dinners were served on Christmas day to members of the Secret Service, the White House Military Office, and the Palm Beach Sheriff Department, according to a source speaking to CNN’s Noah Gray.

The meals were described as a “full Christmas spread” and included turkey and a dessert buffet. The meals were served from 1-7 p.m. so that everyone could get food on a rotating shift.

Trump is spending his Christmas holiday at his club at Mar-a-lago.