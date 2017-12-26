Illinois Special Ed Teacher Gets 10-Year Sentence for Sex with Teen Boy

An Illinois special education teacher has been sentenced to ten years for sexually molesting a teenage student, but during her sentencing hearing, allegations of another incident were revealed.

Sarah L. Myers, 41, worked as a special ed teacher at North Boone High School in Poplar Grove, Illinois — just northeast of Rockford, the state’s third-largest city. The ex-teacher was sentenced to a ten-year prison term after pleading guilty to two sex acts, Fox News reported.

The victim, who was not a special ed student, reported the sexual encounters with the teacher in April and told authorities he had been having regular sexual encounters with Myers since November of last year.

Myers was credited with 261 days of time spent, but she will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life, the judge ruled. She will not be eligible for parole until 85 percent of her sentence has been served.

The case was expedited when prosecutors and the defense came to an agreement on sentencing, according to the Rockford Register Star.

But during the hearing, news broke that yet another student implicated the teacher in a sex act. Myers is now accused of a sexual encounter with a student in nearby Champaign County. She will also face charges in that case, officials say.

