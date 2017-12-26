Man Tells Woman to ‘Get Over It’ After Raping Her for Ten Years Starting When She Was Four, Police Say

An Arkansas man told a woman he raped for nearly a decade to “get over it” when she initiated contact on social media in a police sting, officials report.

Ronnie Lynn Gipson, 45, seemed to readily admit to the victim that he initiated almost ten years of sexual abuse when she began interacting with him on social media this December. In the social media posts, police say Gipson admitted to sexually abusing the women from the time she was three or four to the time she was twelve.

The victim told police that Gipson would use the code phrase “Do you want to play” when he wanted sex from her, Yahoo News reported.

At one point during the social media exchange, Gipson reportedly told the woman to “get over it” and “it is done” when she demanded he tell her how he could have done that to a child, according to the Kansas City Star.

The victim, who is now in the U.S. Air Force, lived with Gipson when she was a child in Sherwood, Arkansas, a town just north of Little Rock.

Police say that Gipson admitted to everything upon his arrest, but insisted he didn’t start intercourse until the girl reached eight years of age. Gipson also told police that when the sexual contact began, he would “get naked with the victim in the bed” and then initiate the abuse.

Gipson is currently being held on a $500,000 bond and faces a minimum 25 years to life prison sentence.

The suspect has also been ordered to have no further contact with the victim.

