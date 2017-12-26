Donald Trump: Phony Dossier Is a ‘Crooked Hillary Pile of Garbage’

President Donald Trump again dismissed the phony Russia “dossier” after watching a Fox News report discrediting the information in it.

“WOW,” Trump wrote, pointing to the Fox & Friends report. “Dossier is bogus. Clinton Campaign, DNC funded Dossier. FBI CANNOT (after all of this time) VERIFY CLAIMS IN DOSSIER OF RUSSIA/TRUMP COLLUSION. FBI TAINTED.”

Trump appeared amazed that the dossier was used to accuse his campaign of colluding with Russia.

“[T]hey used this Crooked Hillary pile of garbage as the basis for going after the Trump Campaign!” he exclaimed:

WOW, @foxandfrlends “Dossier is bogus. Clinton Campaign, DNC funded Dossier. FBI CANNOT (after all of this time) VERIFY CLAIMS IN DOSSIER OF RUSSIA/TRUMP COLLUSION. FBI TAINTED.” And they used this Crooked Hillary pile of garbage as the basis for going after the Trump Campaign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2017

Trump commented on the dossier after former Congressman Jason Chaffetz dismissed the document as “bogus” in an interview on Fox & Friends, pointing to reports that the FBI refused to reveal who funded the opposition research document.