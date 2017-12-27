9 Year-Old Points Pellet Gun at Suspect’s Head, Stops Alleged Carjacking

A nine-year-old boy in Kokomo, Indiana, pointed a pellet gun at a suspect’s head and stopped an alleged carjacking the day after Christmas.

According to WTHR, Kevin Cooksey pulled up to the One Stop Express and went inside, but he left his son, Larry Larimore, in the truck with the vehicle running. Looking at the truck from inside the store, Cooksey noticed that his door had been opened and became nervous. He said, “When I saw my truck door open, I was like, ‘oh my God, what am I going to tell my wife?’”

It turns out that a man allegedly attempting to steal the vehicle opened Cooksey’s door, but the theft was stopped when young Larimore pulled his BB gun and pointed it at the suspect’s head:

A 9 year old from Kokomo used a pellet gun to scare a man who tried to steal his dad's truck. Then the suspect tried to steal another car and they chased him down. Suspect in custody, everyone got their cars and no one was hurt. https://t.co/aTIvbId6Lq @WTHRcom — Anna Carrera (@AnnaWTHR) December 26, 2017

The suspect then moved to a black TrailBlazer, which was also running, jumped inside, and drove off. Cooksey exited the store, told the TrailBlazer owner to jump into his truck, and they gave chase.

They reached speeds of 70 miles an hour as they chased the alleged thief, who eventually wrecked the TrailBlazer.

Young Larimore described the erratic movements of the TrailBlazer, saying, “It was doing donuts, zig zags, almost flipped.”

