Fake News: Media Portray Removal of Decrepit White House Tree as Melania’s Fault

Several news outlets conveniently left out information about the dangerous nature of a dying tree on White House grounds and the specialists that suggested its removal.

Outlets posted day-after-Christmas tweets that pointed to first lady Melania Trump as the source of the removal of the 200-year old Jackson magnolia.

For several decades there have been attempts to preserve the magnolia that is the oldest on the White House grounds, according to CNN. United States National Arboretum specialists assessed the tree and issued a report that read, in part, “The overall architecture and structure of the tree is greatly compromised and the tree is completely dependent on the artificial support,” according to documents obtained by the outlet.

Mrs. Trump ultimately made the call on removing the tree because of cabling system holding the tree that specialists had labled “very concerning” and “failing.” Removal of the tree was reportedly deemed urgent.

Newsweek tweeted, “Melania Trump orders removal of the near-200-year-old tree from the White House:

Melania Trump orders removal of the near-200-year-old tree from the White House https://t.co/mkntr7Ytlf pic.twitter.com/Ck8Vj7VXgB — Newsweek (@Newsweek) December 26, 2017

The outlet later included an update to their story that specialists had warned of the danger the long-propped up failing tree posed to anyone near it, and that this led to Mrs. Trump’s order to have the tree removed. The Newsweek report directed readers to information obtained by CNN.

“Melania Trump orders removal of near-200-year-old tree,” tweeted Raw Story:

Melania Trump orders removal of near-200-year-old tree https://t.co/ZcBHNqRP7b — Raw Story (@RawStory) December 26, 2017

The Independent joined in the tweets that pinned the removal on Melania Trump, “Melania Trump orders White House tree from 1800s to be cut down”:

Melania Trump orders White House tree from 1800s to be cut down https://t.co/NWW6Zhs1eU — The Independent (@Independent) December 26, 2017

The Vancouver Sun wrote, “Melania Trump orders much of a large magnolia tree planted in 1835 to be cut down”:

Melania Trump orders much of a large magnolia tree planted in 1835 to be cut down https://t.co/bc2Fh3xTHI pic.twitter.com/tY9g2dYjKT — The Vancouver Sun (@VancouverSun) December 27, 2017

AlterNet ran the Newsweek story on their website, eliciting rebuke from a self-proclaimed “proud liberal” who tweeted, “I hate the tRumps but this is a very misleading headline.”

Melania Trump Orders Removal of 200-Year-Old Tree at the White House @alternet I hate the tRumps but this is a very misleading headline. — osbeachwalker (@osbeachwalker) December 27, 2017

HuffPost joined in the tree-killer Melania messaging, tweeting, “Melania Trump orders large portion of historic White House tree removed”:

Melania Trump orders large portion of historic White House tree removed https://t.co/4xuRqtU7H8 pic.twitter.com/A2zl5SwzMm — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) December 26, 2017

Slate tweeted, “Melania Trump orders removal of 200-year-old tree from White House lawn.”

Melania Trump orders removal of 200-year-old tree from White House lawn. https://t.co/us0GjsRCCz pic.twitter.com/gQO5w7LlTD — Slate (@Slate) December 26, 2017

Mrs. Trump’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN that the first lady had reviewed all possible options before making the tough decision to remove a “portion of the Magnolia tree.” Trump reviewed the specialists’ reports, trusted “every effort had been made to preserve the historic tree,” and was concerned by the safety of those, including press, who are often positioned near the frail magnolia. Mrs. Trump has also requested that wood from the tree be preserved.

Removal is scheduled for later this week.

