Gallup Poll: Obama Takes Title of ‘Most Admired Man’ for 10th Year in a Row

Former President Barack Obama took the title of “most admired man” for the tenth consecutive year, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.

The Gallup poll, which has been conducted every year since 1946, asked respondents to name their top two picks for most admired man and woman.

Obama took the top spot with 17 percent of the vote, while 14 percent of respondents voted for President Donald Trump to take the runner-up slot.

Pope Francis followed with three percent of the vote, and Rev. Billy Graham came in fourth with two percent of the vote.

Both Trump and Pope Francis have made the list before, although they have yet to take the top slot in the poll.

The poll also mentioned other political, business, and religious leaders, including Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the Dalai Lama, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

For the ladies, Hillary Clinton topped the list for “most admired woman” — a title she has held onto for the past 15 years.

However, Gallup notes that she may not hold onto this title in future years because her polling numbers were at their lowest in 15 years and are unlikely to improve as her political career is “likely over.”

“She managed to win this year because she remains arguably more prominent than other contenders,” Gallup said. “However, retaining that stature may be more challenging in coming years with her political career likely over.”

Former first lady Michelle Obama took the runner-up slot, with seven percent of the vote, while Oprah Winfrey took third place with four percent.

Gallup surveyed 1,049 adults from December 4–11 with a four percent margin of error.